Kerala sets national record with 100 pc tribal voter registration

Thiruvananthapuram, March 18 (IANS) Kerala has added another milestone to its legacy of pioneering initiatives by achieving 100 per cent voter registration in seven remote tribal settlements, setting a national benchmark for electoral inclusion.

Led by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala, the initiative aims to bring all eligible tribal voters into the democratic fold, ensuring their full participation in upcoming elections.

As part of the first phase, seven isolated tribal settlements in Attappady -- Mele Moolakkombu, Idavani, Mele Bhoothayar, Mele Thudukki, Galasi, Thazhe Thudukki, and Gothiyarkandi -- were adopted and transformed into fully registered voter communities.

The completion of voter registration in Gothiyarkandi, the final settlement, marked the successful conclusion of this phase. Mele Moolakkombu became the first tribal settlement in Kerala to achieve full voter registration, a milestone reflecting the state's commitment to democratic rights and social inclusion.

The Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) of Agali IHRD College spearheaded the effort, with volunteers and officials undertaking arduous journeys -- including seven-hour treks on foot and overnight camps -- to reach remote communities like Mele Thudukki. Their dedication was pivotal in ensuring every eligible tribal citizen was registered.

A key element of the initiative was 'Chunav Pathshala,' an election awareness program conducted in the Kurumba language, which educated tribal residents about their voting rights and responsibilities. These efforts have added thousands of new names to the electoral rolls, including 2,141 voters from the Irular and Kadar tribes, both classified under Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs).

Beyond registration, the initiative also addressed essential voter services, such as address updates, corrections, and voter ID issuance, removing administrative barriers for tribal populations. Additionally, ELCs are leading programs aimed at the broader development and empowerment of tribal communities.

Officials believe Kerala's model of electoral inclusion could serve as a blueprint for nationwide adoption, strengthening India's commitment to an inclusive democracy. With the upcoming elections, Kerala is not only expanding its voter base but also ensuring that the most marginalized voices are heard, marking a significant step in India's democratic journey.

