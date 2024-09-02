Kerala rider all set to compete in FEI Endurance World Championship

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 (IANS) Kerala rider Nida Anjum Chelat (22) is all set to make history by competing in the FEI Endurance Equestrian World Championship for Seniors in Monpazier, France, on September 7.

Building on her success in last year’s FEI Junior Championship, Nida is once again set to bring pride to India.

The prestigious event conducted by the International Equestrian Federation will be a landmark moment for the sport in India as it will place Nida among the global equestrian titans who have honed their skill in countries known for their deep-rooted equestrian traditions and facilities.

Nida will compete aboard her mare 'Petra del Rey' against 144 riders from 40 different countries.

Accompanied by her backup horse 'Design du Claud', a stallion, Nida will tackle the gruelling 160 km course.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Nida said she is excited and honoured to represent India at the Endurance World Championship for Seniors.

“The experience and confidence gained from last year's Junior Championship have fuelled my drive for this challenge. It’s incredibly inspiring to receive so much love and support from everyone around me. It motivates me to give my best for the country on the global stage,” Nida said.

The FEI championships are among the most esteemed in the equestrian world and competing in them places Nida among the top endurance riders globally.

The championship is renowned for testing the endurance, skill, and synergy between the rider and the horse, with challenging loops designed to push both to their limits.

Nida has already written into record books by becoming the first Indian to complete the FEI Equestrian World Endurance Championship for Juniors and Young Riders last year.

She accomplished the 120 km course in 7 hours and 29 minutes, competing alongside 70 riders from 25 countries with her horse 'Epsilonn Salou'.

