Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi hands over keys of ambulance to Forest Dept

Kerala, May 4 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday handed over the keys of an ambulance to the Wildlife Warden in Kerala.

“Priyanka Gandhi handed over the keys of an ambulance worth Rs 15 lakhs, funded under MPLADS, to Varun Dalia IFS, Wildlife Warden,” said a party press release.

It added that the handover and flag-off ceremony took place at the Sultan Bathery Forest Division Office.

It said that the Wayanad MP engaged in a detailed discussion with forest officials on the operational challenges faced by the department and the environmental issues affecting tribal areas.

“The dialogue covered key topics such as wildlife department projects, human-wildlife conflicts, the challenges faced by tribal communities, and the increasing instances of man-animal confrontations,” the release said.

Priyanka Gandhi also emphasised the need for adequate support for the proposals submitted by the forest department and called for central funding, considering the unique requirements of the region.

“Forest officials highlighted the urgent need for infrastructure improvements, such as roads connecting tribal colonies, rapid response units for conflict situations, and better access to healthcare facilities,” the press release said.

Priyanka Gandhi is on a visit to her constituency in Kerala’s Wayanad. She was scheduled to visit the Wayanad Wildlife Division's Warden's office and participate in two events: the handover ceremony of an ambulance for sick and injured animals at Wayanad Wildlife Division, and the handover ceremony of a Mobile Dispensary vehicle along with the inauguration of Robotic Physiotherapy equipment at Noolpuzha FHC in Sultan Bathery.

