Kerala pitches for pursuing development goals in sustainable manner at Davos

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (IANS) At the ongoing 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland, Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve made a strong pitch for pursuing development goals in a sustainable and inclusive manner.

Speaking at a joint media briefing with the Union Minister, state Chief Ministers, and ministers of the Indian states attending the WEF, Rajeeve said the state government’s well-crafted policy initiatives have set Kerala’s industrial ecosystem on a high-growth trajectory.

The state has been pursuing an industrial promotion model that places great emphasis on responsible and inclusive practices, the Minister said, pointing out that the motto of the Invest Kerala Pavilion at WEF is ‘we are changing the nature of business’.

“The transformation undergone by Kerala in the last few years is visible across the spectrum of economic activity from high tech-driven industries to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs),” said Rajeeve.

He further pointed out that the New Industrial Policy (NIP) of the government has prioritised over 20 segments, where investment from across the world will be promoted with all government support and safeguards.

The Invest Kerala Global Summit, scheduled in Kochi on February 21 and 22 will showcase the specific domains and projects where investment is expected.

Kerala also hosted panel discussions on deep tech, biotechnology, and e-governance and these discussions brought to focus Kerala’s significant contributions to India's initiatives in deep-tech innovation, particularly in healthcare, space technology, and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the Summit, Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan emphasised that Kerala's strategic global partnerships and innovative orientation have laid a strong foundation for advancements in the deep-tech sector.

“The state is dedicated to formulating innovative policies for sustainable growth and attracting investments. By participating in the WEF, Kerala has been able to showcase its potential in deep tech innovation, gain global recognition, and foster collaboration,” said Muraleedharan.

