Kerala: Over 1800 stakeholders to take part in Global Travel Mart

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 20 (IANS) Kerala is all set for the first edition of South India’s prestigious travel expo, Global Travel Market (GTM 2023), to be held here from September 27 to 30.

A record 1000 tour operators, 500 plus domestic and international buyers, and 300 corporate buyers seeking to generate new sales leads, launch new products, network with key decision-makers, increase brand awareness and gather market intelligence will participate in the expo.

GTM CEO Siji Nair said that the event aims at showcasing the diverse charms and enchanting destinations of the south, especially Kerala, before leading tour operators from across the world.

South Kerala Hoteliers Forum President Sudhish Kumar said various tour packages which include less popular tourist destinations in South Kerala will be formulated in the near future.

The event will have 200 plus stalls put up by major hoteliers and resorts, tourism boards and organisations, airlines, hotel suppliers, travel agents, tour operators, travel tech innovators.

