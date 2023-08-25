Kerala: Jeep carrying 12 persons falls into gorge in Wayanad, 9 women dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (IANS) Nine people, all women, were reportedly killed while three others critically injured after a jeep carrying 12 people fell into a 30-metre deep gorge near Mananthavady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Friday.

The passengers on the ill-fated jeep are women labourers working in a tea estate and were returning back to their home.

State Forest Minister A.K.Saseendran told the media that as per the directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he is on his way to the Mananthavady hospital where the injured persons are receveing treatment. The bodies of the deceased women labourers are also kept in the same hospital.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 p.m. and rescue operations began quickly amid challenges due to the rocky terrain.

