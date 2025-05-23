Kerala HC orders strict action against those dumping waste at Sabarimala

Kochi, May 23 (IANS) The Kerala High Court has asked the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Forest Reserve to take strict action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act against those dumping waste in Sabarimala, as the entire area has been declared as a plastic-free zone.

The famed Lord Ayyappa temple is located on a hill top which is surrounded by dense forests and comes under the Periyar Tiger Reserve.

Presently, according to the temple authorities, 24 tons of waste, on an average, is generated per day in Sabarimala during the two month long season that ends in the third week of January.

The Court was told by the Deputy Director of the Periyar Tiger Forest Reserve that two elephants and a pregnant Sambhar deer died after consuming the plastic waste in the area.

In his report, he had mentioned that the elephants were coming in herds to eat the waste.

The court was also told that similar things happens with monkeys (Bonnet Macaque, Niligiri Langur, Lion Tailed Macaque), the Malabar Giant Squirel, Sambar Deer, Mouse Deer, Barking Deer, Porcupine and birds including endangered species of birds like Nilgiri Fly Catcher, Great Indian Hornbill, Malabar Grey Hornbill also eating from the garbage.

Thecourt rapped the Travancore Devaswom Board – the body that manages the Sabarimala temple for failing to do its duty for disposing waste in a scientific manner.

The temple prepares for devotees the hugely popular payasam and appam, which every devotee after visiting the temple returns with it.

A huge quantity of jaggery, coconut, various types of flour are used in the preparation of these items and the waste generated from these is the major attraction for these animals and birds, besides the food waste of the devotees all gets dumped in and around the forest area.

The court has now ordered the temple authorities to see that if any the hotels stock or dispense plastic, the first offence shall be punished with a fine of Rs 2,000, the second with fine of a Rs 5,000, while any further violation will lead to closing down the establishment.

With the court speaking tough, the temple authorities said that the solid waste at the temple town was removed, and steps were being taken to remove all other wastes.

