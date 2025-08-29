Kerala Forest Department books Kozhikode resident for keeping parrot in captivity

Kozhikode, Aug 29 (IANS) The Kerala Forest Department has registered a case against a house owner in Kozhikode for illegally capturing and rearing a parrot in captivity, while taking the bird into its custody.

The bird, believed to have been trapped from a nearby field, was rescued by officials from the Thamarassery Forest Range..

Acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Range Forest Officer Prem Shameer, raided a house at Kudukku, Bharanippara in Narikkuni panchayat, where the parrot was found caged.

The rescue operation was carried out by Section Forest Officer K.K. Sajeev Kumar, Beat Forest Officers Nidhin K.S. and Neethu S. Thankachan, and driver Satheesh Kumar, along with the RFO.

Officials confirmed that the bird is locally called Mothirathatha, a species commonly seen in rural areas of Kerala. Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the species is listed in Schedule II, making it illegal to capture, keep, or trade without special permission.

Forest officials stressed that keeping such birds in cages is a serious wildlife crime.

"Capturing and rearing Schedule II species is punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of not less than Rs 25,000," a senior officer said.

The rescued parrot is currently under the care of the Forest Department and will be rehabilitated as per wildlife protocols.

Authorities added that the case has been formally registered against the homeowner, and further proceedings are underway.

This green parrot, native to Africa and South Asia, is commonly seen in Kerala.

Highly social and noisy by nature, these birds usually nest in tree hollows and feed on a diet of fruits, grains, and seeds.

While admired for their beauty and lively presence, they are often regarded as agricultural pests, as large flocks can cause significant damage to crops.

The department often urges the public to refrain from caging wild birds and animals, highlighting that many species protected under the Act are still being illegally kept as pets across Kerala.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.