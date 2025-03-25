Kerala Blasters sign Spanish tactician David Catala as head coach on 1-year deal

Kochi, March 25 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC have confirmed the appointment of David Catala as the club’s new head coach on a one-year contract, securing his position at the club until 2026.

The Spanish tactician, recognised for his modern approach to the game and extensive experience within European football, will assume his responsibilities with immediate effect.

A former central defender, Catala enjoyed a distinguished playing career, amassing over 500 professional appearances in Spain and Cyprus before transitioning into management. His coaching career includes tenures at AEK Larnaca and Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division, NK Istra 1961 in the Croatian First Football League, and CE Sabadell in the Primera Federacion. He now brings his expertise and leadership to Indian football, with a clear objective of guiding Kerala Blasters FC towards sustained success.

"Joining Kerala Blasters FC is an incredible honour. This club has an unmatched passion, a city that breathes football, and a fanbase that turns every match into a spectacle. The expectations here are clear—this is a club that deserves success, and together, we will chase it with everything we have.

"Kaloor’s energy and the stature of this great club demand nothing less than excellence. I can’t wait to get started, and meet everyone at the club. Let’s go, Blasters!," said Catala in a statement issued by the club.

In December, the Blasters sacked head coach Mikael Stahre after the team’s poor start in the 2024-25 Indian Super League (ISL) season, with the 'Manjappada' having won only three of their opening 12 matches and sitting at 10th place at the time of his departure.

After Stahre's departure T. G. Purushothaman was named the interim head coach and led the Yellow Army to an eighth-place finish in the season.

"David convinced me with his determination to work and ambition to achieve new highs for himself and Kerala Blasters. I trust his abilities to manage a group and keep the team together in tough moments. I think his calmness and competence are exactly what our club needs at this moment in this position. Wishing David all the best with this new challenge," said Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

