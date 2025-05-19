Kerala allots Rs 6 crore for Responsible Tourism initiatives

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 (IANS) The Kerala government has approved Rs 6.01 crore in funding for projects promoting eco-friendly waste management and providing training for various Responsible Tourism (RT) units, especially those of women.

The funding is for the setting up of biogas plants for home stays, carbon-neutral packages, training programmes, and publicity campaigns.

State Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas emphasised that strengthening responsible tourism is a key government policy.

"The sector will gain new energy by allocating funds to various responsible tourism projects, which have enhanced Kerala's reputation in international tourism," said RIyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Biogas plants will be provided to home stays operated by women registered with the State RT Mission Society.

Additionally, two waste treatment plants will be allocated to one Experience Ethnic Cuisine and one Agri Tourism unit in each district.

Five kayaking units registered with the RT Mission Society will receive Rs 40,000 each as financial assistance to implement carbon-neutral packages.

Funds have also been set aside to implement Kerala Digital Science Innovation and Technology's recommendations for other programmes promoting environmental responsibility.

The total amount allocated for environmental projects is Rs 50 lakh, while Rs 75 lakh has been designated for various training initiatives under different RT Mission societies.

This includes training on digital marketing and artificial intelligence in the tourism sector, as well as training on RT projects for newly elected local government representatives.

As many as 100 workshops would be organised across the state to create awareness among teachers and Plus One, Plus Two, and college-level students about RT principles and packages so that they could consider visiting RT project sites during their study tours.

Additionally, allocations have been made to raise awareness about these projects, conduct special training programmes in the Athirapally region to engage the tribal community through responsible tourism and general tourism activities, operate the RT Mission Society Training Centre, and manage various training programmes, including a digital training initiative.

The state has allocated Rs 76 lakh for organising a cultural exchange programme and a cultural tourism policy preparation workshop to promote the significant local interventions of the RT Mission activities, such as STREET, PEPPER and Model Tourism Villages, to an international audience.

This initiative also includes a training programme to promote cultural tourism and develop policies that involve global RT communities.

Furthermore, the government has allocated Rs 2 crore to promote and market the RT Mission Society and another Rs 2 crore for other regular expenditures.

