Kerala: 21 pc increase in tourist arrivals, says Tourism Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 12 ( IANS) Kerala attracted 2,22,46,989 tourists in 2024, which marked a substantial increase of 21 per cent from the pre-pandemic period said, Minister for Tourism and Public Works P A Mohamed Riyas in the State Assembly on Wednesday.

“This huge upsurge in tourist arrivals shows that in the last couple of years, the state has been erasing its previous record in arrival of tourists,” said Riyas.

Speaking on the newly introduced K-Homes project, announced in the 2025-26 state budget for increasing accommodation for tourists by making use of unoccupied homes near major destinations, will be implemented initially at Kovalam, Kumarakom, Munnar and Fort Kochi.

“The K-Homes project will take the growth of tourism to new heights, as it offers the tourists a comfortable stay and a hands-on feel of local culture and cuisine. Special arrangements will be made for the implementation of the K-Homes project including online booking of stays,” added Riyas, who is the son-in-law of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The K-Homes project is expected to strengthen Kerala’s hospitality sector and the project will be implemented within a radius of 10 km in the selected destinations.

He also pointed out that a project to bring women stakeholders in the tourism sector under a single umbrella has been drawn up as part of initiatives to strengthen women-friendly tourism.

“So far, 17631 women have registered under the project through the Responsible Tourism Mission Society. They include tour operators, homestay owners, drivers and other tourism entrepreneurs,” added Riyas.

Farm Tourism is another segment identified for further development.

The Responsible Tourism Mission Society has imparted training for 952 units. In this segment, 452 units are found to be performing well, out of which 103 units have been listed on the RT Mission’s website.

Riyas also pointed out that the state’s Design Policy has been leveraged to keep destinations environment-friendly and aesthetically appealing.

Another project which is going to bring cheer to the tourism sector is the Destination Challenge project, which seeks to bring to the fore lesser-known destinations, and is being implemented in collaboration with Local Self Government Institutions.

“So, far 40 such spots have been identified,” added Riyas.

Campus-based Tourism Clubs have been roped in for the development, upkeep and branding of destinations in their respective areas. A scheme to train students as tourism guides with proficiency in various languages has also been launched.

“Local Youth Tourism Clubs have been formed across the state, with the participation of local service providers like taxi and autorickshaw drivers,” added Riyas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.