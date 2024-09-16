Kenyan police step up security amid terror threats

Nairobi, Sep 16 (IANS) Kenyan police said they have beefed up security across the country amid fresh threats from terrorists.

Resila Onyango, National Police Service (NPS) spokesperson, reassured the public of their safety following credible warnings that al-Shabab militants are planning fresh attacks in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi and other cities across the East African country, according to Xinhua news agency.

Onyango said in a statement issued Saturday night in Nairobi that police officers deployed nationwide remain alert to protect the country, which has faced increased terror threats from al-Shabab.

The police spokesperson called on the public to cooperate with police by reporting any suspicious activity or persons to the nearest police station or toll-free numbers.

"The National Police Service is working closely with other security agencies at national, regional, and international levels as well as members of the public, through intelligence-led policing," Onyango said.

The statement came after the United States cautioned its citizens in Kenya to remain vigilant amid terror threats.

The US embassy, in a security alert issued on Friday, advised their citizens to be on the lookout for potential kidnappings and attacks on areas frequented by tourists. The embassy advised its citizens to exercise caution in areas such as hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls, markets, schools, police stations, and places of worship, as these locations may be potential targets for terrorist attacks.

It also stressed the importance of its citizens staying vigilant and adjusting their security plans, warning that terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning.

