Kenya on high alert after Tanzania confirms Marburg outbreak

Nairobi, Jan 22 (IANS) Kenya is on high alert after neighbouring Tanzania confirmed an outbreak of Marburg virus disease (MVD) in the northwestern Kagera region, a health official said.

While Kenya has no reported cases, the country remains at high risk due to significant cross-border movements from Tanzania and other neighbouring nations, said Mary Muthoni, principal secretary for public health and professional standards in the Ministry of Health, in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Health remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all Kenyans. Consequently, preparedness is being enhanced in the country through the development of a Marburg virus disease preparedness and response plan," she said.

The statement was issued after the Marburg virus outbreak was confirmed in Tanzania's Kagera region on Monday, with one positive case detected during investigations into suspected infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tanzania reported that a total of 25 suspected cases have been identified as of Monday. All of them have tested negative and are currently under close follow-up.

Tanzania previously reported an MVD outbreak in March 2023, the country's first, in the Kagera region, during which a total of nine cases and six deaths were reported, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Muthoni said surveillance has been enhanced countrywide in all counties and at all points of entry to curb the outbreak of the serious disease, which often leads to death.

"We strongly advise the general public to follow public health measures and seek medical attention at the nearest public health facility if you experience any Marburg virus disease-like symptoms," Muthoni said.

The Marburg virus is transmitted to people from fruit bats and spreads among humans through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, surfaces and materials, according to the WHO.

In Africa, previous outbreaks and sporadic cases have been reported in Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Equatorial Guinea, Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda.

