Kenya begins translocation of elephants to boost human-wildlife coexistence

Nairobi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), a state-owned wildlife management agency, commenced an elephant translocation operation in a bid to boost human-wildlife coexistence and strengthen the conservation of wildlife habitats.

The KWS on Thursday said that nearly 50 elephants would be transferred from Mwea National Reserve to Aberdare National Park, both located in central Kenya.

The translocation, according to the KWS, aligns with the National Elephant Action Plan 2023-2032, developed by the agency and its partners, which calls for securing a sustainable elephant population, mitigating human-elephant conflicts, and restoring degraded habitats, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This translocation also aligns with the newly launched KWS Strategic Plan 2024-2028, which emphasises modern conservation techniques, community engagement, and the integration of technology," the KWS said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

It is expected that the translocation will reduce the pressure on Mwea National Reserve, where the elephant population has surged from 49 in 1979 to 156 today, which has caused massive destruction of property, including homes and farmlands, and escalating human-elephant conflicts, according to the KWS.

The agency said the translocation is thus pivotal to protecting the welfare of both elephants and surrounding communities, who are mostly subsistence farmers.

Meanwhile, boosting the elephant population at the more expansive Aberdare National Park will foster ecological balance, promote ecotourism, and unleash economic benefits to local communities, noted the KWS.

Rebecca Miano, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, who presided over the translocation, said it would enhance the genetic diversity of the elephant population, protect vulnerable species, and boost ecosystem resilience.

Miano said Kenya has domesticated international instruments to boost elephants' conservation as the giant land mammal grapples with myriad threats, including poaching, shrinking habitats, and climatic stresses.

Erustus Kanga, director-general of the KWS, said the elephant translocation exercise is part of proactive measures aimed at responding effectively to habitat degradation and human-wildlife conflicts, as well as improving the socio-economic welfare of communities adjacent to wildlife sanctuaries.

