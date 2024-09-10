Kenya bans sugar imports from outside COMESA, EAC trade blocs

Nairobi, Sep 10 (IANS) Kenya on Tuesday imposed a ban on sugar imports from outside the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community (EAC), two regional trade blocs, citing an increase in local production.

Andrew Karanja, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, said in a statement released in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that local sugar production has improved, with the country expected to produce more than 800,000 metric tonnes this year.

Karanja said the government thus had not extended the import window for sugar from countries outside the COMESA and EAC trading blocs. He noted that over the past four years, Kenya has produced about 700,000 metric tonnes of sugar annually from 16 factories, with production peaking at around 800,000 metric tonnes in 2022.

Karanja observed that 2023 had been an unusual year, beginning with a severe drought that led to reduced sugar output, which necessitated significant imports to bridge the supply gap. He said that the average annual consumption of table sugar in Kenya is about 950,000 metric tonnes, with the shortfall covered by imports from COMESA and EAC countries under existing trade protocols.

The East African nation temporarily allowed sugar imports from outside these regions to protect consumers from high prices, he said, adding that imports from COMESA and EAC are currently facilitated by sugar safeguards, which are set to expire in February 2025.

Karanja also emphasised that Kenya has deployed security agencies to help address illegal sugar smuggling through porous borders and remains committed to adhering to the free trade protocols outlined in existing treaties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The COMESA is a regional economic community in Africa with 21 member states, while the EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization of eight partner states.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.