Kent sign Keith Dudgeon for entire 2026 season

Canterbury, July 8 (IANS) Kent Cricket has announced the signing of South African paceman Keith Dudgeon for the entire 2026 season, subject to regulatory approval. The 29-year-old initially joined Kent on a short-term overseas deal at the start of the 2025 season and took career first-class best figures of 7-36 on debut away at Northamptonshire, before a knee injury ended his chance to make any further appearances.

Dudgeon will now return to Kent from April – September 2026 and will be available for selection in all formats.

In List A cricket, Dudgeon has 72 wickets in 47 appearances at an average of 23.77 so far, and he boasts a T20 economy rate of 7.62, having taken 40 wickets in 38 appearances in T20 cricket so far in his career.

He will be available for Kent in the One-Day Cup & T20 Blast in 2026 as well as the County Championship, including any knockout fixtures.

On re-joining Kent for 2026, Dudgeon said, “It’s a huge case of unfinished business for me, and I’m sure it seems that way for the Kent fans. I’m so pleased to be a Kent player again for the whole of next season.

“Everyone at the Club made me feel so welcome in my short time in Canterbury, and I have been avidly watching the lads as much as I can from South Africa as I continue to work hard to get back to full fitness. I wish them all the very best for the rest of this year.

“I’m looking forward to making more appearances for Kent next Summer – including my home debut! I’d like to thank Adam (Hollioake), Simon (Cook), and the Board at Kent for putting their faith in me coming back for 2026,” Dudgeon said.

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, said, “Keith made a lasting impression on us during his short but sweet time earlier in this season. He is progressing well in his rehab work after successful knee surgery and is due to start playing again before Christmas for his domestic side in South Africa, Boland.

“We’re all looking forward to welcoming him back to the group for the whole of 2026,” he said.

