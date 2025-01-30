Kejriwal's lies on Yamuna ‘poison’ exposed, he must apologise: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The BJP on Thursday sought an apology from the AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for creating panic in the national Capital with his baseless and careless Yamuna ‘poison’ remark, questioning if he was working for forces inimical to the interests of India.

Addressing a press conference, BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi described Kejriwal a "habitual liar" and said the Election Commission of India's (ECI) rejection of his Yamuna ‘poison’ claim had exposed him.

“Kejriwal’s low level of politics has been exposed politically and constitutionally,” said Trivedi, adding that Kejriwal tried to spread lies over the Yamuna River water but was exposed.

“Why did he approach the Election Commission over the Yamuna. Since when has the poll panel become responsible for cleaning rivers,” said Trivedi, referring to the setback for Kejriwal after the ECI questioned his complaint over the Yamuna.

The poll panel earlier expressed dissatisfaction over Kejriwal's reply on the Yamuna 'poison' issue, saying that "no factual, legal matrix with evidence has been provided to support his statement”.

Trivedi said Kejriwal seems to be working for foreign forces that want to disturb peace in India.

“He created panic and tried to pit Haryana against Delhi,” he said, slamming the ‘mischief’ by a former Chief Minister who is well educated.

“How can he claim that Haryana is trying to poison Delhiites? Does he believe that only AAP supporters live in Delhi. Will the so-called unfit water not impact others – including PM Narendra Modi,” he said.

He questioned the former Delhi Chief Minister on the ruling AAP’s failure to use the Rs 8,500 crore given by the Central government for cleaning the Yamuna.

“Kejriwal is spreading lies to cover-up his failure in cleaning the Yamuna and give clean drinking water,” he said.

Calling the AAP and the Congress partners in spreading lies, Trivedi said, “By raising the Yamuna ‘poison’ issue, the parties that questioned the surgical strike of the armed forces against Pakistan, levelled such a serious charge of poisoning rivers which even Pakistan has never done.”

"These two parties were giving a clean chit to each other six months back, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and are now misleading the public by finding fault with each other's functioning", he said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the AAP and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. “Both have looted the city for years,” he said, urging voters to show the door to parties that have blocked development in Delhi.

