‘This is Kejriwal’s shining Delhi’, Rahul ridicules AAP over hollow promises

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday derided and taunted Kejriwal’s model of governance in the capital while launching a campaign to ‘expose’ its empty and hollow promises of transforming Delhi into a world-class city.

The Congress MP visited Delhi’s Rithala area on Tuesday to showcase the glaring gaps between the AAP government’s promises and reality on the ground. Undertaking the survey of a stinking area, marked with open drains and littered with filth, the Congress leader made a series of taunts at the AAP dispensation.

“Dekho, dilli dekho, yeh hai chamkati hui dilli. Paris jaisi dilli... sab jagah yahi haal hai” (See the city, this is Delhi, this is shining Delhi, the Delhi which looks like Paris), he was heard saying on camera.

In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections, broken roads, open sewers and stinking drainage systems have turned out to be major poll planks and all parties are raising this issue to the hilt.

Congress party also posted on X, “Arvind Kejriwal had promised to make Delhi shine like Paris. But, all his claims turned out to be hollow. Today, the people of Delhi are forced to live in clogged sewers, overflowing drains and immense filth.”

Rahul’s fresh pitch on the city’s poor and dilapidated roads and open sewers is a tactful drive to expose the AAP government on its broken promises and also recall the historic development drive undertaken during the Congress government, under the then CM Sheila Dikshit.

“Congress party’s promise is – we will return clean and beloved Delhi to the people of Delhi. We did it, we will do it again,” the party said in X post.

The verbal duel between AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress brass got a fresh twist after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined the campaign trail, with his first political rally in the Seelampuri area on February 13.

Rahul hit out at the AAP dispensation over issues like inflation, and ignorance of Dalit and minority communities and accused it of making false promises and spreading false propaganda.

In a quick retort, Kejriwal said that he won’t comment on Rahul’s remarks despite abuses.

“His fight is to save the Congress party, my fight is to save the country,” he posted on X.

