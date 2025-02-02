Kejriwal’s fake education and transport models stand exposed, says Ajay Maken

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Congress treasurer Ajay Maken on Sunday tore into the AAP government as well as party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, ‘exposing’ the ‘fake’ education and transport model that it keeps bragging about from every electoral platform.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office, the former Union Minister said that the AAP government is the only dispensation in the world, where the Education and Excise Minister was the same man — Manish Sisodia.

“The same person wore the mask of education and committed the crime of liquor scam,” he said.

He said that the people of the city have fully understood the fake models of Kejriwal and are now determined to vote for the Congress on February 5.

He said that people still believe in the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government’s model of development and pronounced that when Congress comes to power, every demand of Delhiites will be met.

Maken said that it was surprising that despite Delhi’s increasing population, admissions of students in government schools have come down, with fewer students passing out of Class XI.

Elaborating on the education and environment issues under the AAP government, he said that his exposure would be the final blow to the corrupt dispensation’s misrule of 11 years.

“During the Congress regime in 2008-09, 75,974 students had passed the 12th Board Exams, and the number rose to 147,420 when Congress demited office in 2013-14 but under AAP government in 2015-16, the students who passed the 12th Board Exams came down to 116,792 and the number further slumped to 109,098 in 2019-20,” he pointed out.

He further remarked that under the Congress government in 2013-14, 166,257 students appeared for the 12th Board Exams while under the AAP Government in 2023-24, the number came down to 15,1429 instead of going up, in proportion to the increase in the Capital’s population.

“In 2013-14, the total number of students in government schools was 17.75 lakh whereas private schools had only 13.57 lakh, but by 2018-19, the number of students in private schools jumped to 16.61 lakh while that of government schools fell to 16.47 lakh, and this was the so-called Kejriwal’s “model of education”,” he said, pointing fingers at much-touted education policy.

Ajay Maken also countered the Delhi government on transport and pollution levels.

He said that Delhi roads see approximately 1800 new vehicles daily as vehicles account for the largest contribution to the toxic air. He said that the reason for more private vehicles plying on the road was the reduction of the passenger carrying capacity of DTC.

“When Congress was in power in 2012-13, DTC carried 46.77 lakh passengers per day while the number fell sharply to 24.43 lakh by August 2024 under the AAP Government. The number of buses in the DTC fleet fell from 5609 in 2012-13 to 4541 in August 2024, and the number of DTC depots fell from 43 to 38,” he pointed out.

Maken further highlighted that when Congress left power, there were 1440 overaged buses in the DTC fleet and the number rose to 2866 overaged buses, which in percentage terms, was 64.1 per cent.

