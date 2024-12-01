Kejriwal 'biggest extortionist': BJP hits out at AAP over Naresh Balyan case

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, accusing its National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of enabling a culture of extortion in the party.

The allegations came in the wake of the arrest of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, representing Uttam Nagar, in connection with an extortion racket.

Balyan was apprehended on Saturday, just hours after the BJP released audio clips allegedly featuring the legislator in conversation with gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu. The clips purportedly reveal discussions about threatening and extorting money from Delhi-based builders and other individuals.

During a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had described Balyan as an "extortionist" and claimed that the MLA harassed builders with the full knowledge and consent of Arvind Kejriwal. Bhatia further alleged that AAP leaders engaged gangsters to collect protection money from traders and builders in the national capital.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP has criticised AAP for their silence and alleged connections to gangsters.

BJP National Secretary Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused AAP of operating an extortion business from jails.

"No one is a bigger extortionist than Arvind Kejriwal," Sirsa alleged.

"Talking to gangsters about extortion and facilitating such activities isn't a crime for AAP -- it's standard practice. For the first time in the country, an extortion business is being openly run from jails, and it's being controlled by AAP," he told IANS.

Delhi BJP Vice President Kapil Mishra also slammed Kejriwal's silence, suggesting it indicated complicity.

"The biggest question is, why is Arvind Kejriwal silent on Naresh Balyan's arrest? His entire party is quiet. This silence suggests their direct connection with criminals," Mishra told IANS.

"This is not an isolated incident. Just yesterday, another AAP MLA, Naresh Yadav, was sentenced to two years in jail by a Punjab court. One after the other, AAP leaders are being exposed for their criminal activities," he added.

Mishra further highlighted the criminal background of Kapil Sangwan, stating, "The person Naresh Balyan was speaking to is a notorious gangster facing 20 cases, including a murder case involving a BJP leader in Delhi. AAP leaders are associating with such individuals, which reveals the true nature of their governance."

Former BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely also expressed dismay at the state of Delhi's politics under AAP's leadership.

"It is unfortunate that a party already embroiled in the liquor scam, school building scams, and the 'Sheesh Mahal' scandal has now stooped to extortion," he told IANS.

"Delhiites are witnessing politics stooping to a new low under AAP," he added.

The BJP has demanded accountability from AAP and called for swift legal action against Naresh Balyan and others involved in the alleged extortion racket. It has also demanded Kejriwal to break his silence and address the allegations against his party.

The controversy marks yet another challenge for the AAP, which has been battling accusations of corruption and criminal misconduct among its members. As the opposition mounts pressure, questions surrounding the party's governance and ethical integrity continue to grow.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.