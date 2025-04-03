Kavin, Aadithya, Aakansha shine bright in shooting at Khelo India Para Games

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Three talented shooters - Kavin Kengnalkar, Aadithya Giri and Aakansha - delivered remarkable performances at the Khelo India Para Games 2025. The tournament took place last month in New Delhi, with shooting events being organised at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from March 21-25.

Kavin Kengnalkar and Aadithya Giri both showcased outstanding skills in the R1 10m Air Rifle Standing Men SH1 event, securing silver and bronze respectively. Meanwhile, Aakansha claimed a bronze medal in the R2 10m Air Rifle Women Standing category, adding another feather to her cap.

Aadithya Giri, a 25-year-old shooter from Chennai, has battled Spina Bifida since birth and underwent surgery on the day he was born.

Reflecting on his journey and the impact of the Para Project Leap, Aadithya said, "I have been associated with the Gun for Glory Academy and Para Project Leap from the start. It has provided me with everything—from training to personal growth. It is a great initiative for para athletes and shooters, motivating us to improve and perform better. Gagan Narang sir, who is also my idol, is an incredible mentor for every shooter out there and not just para athletes."

He further lauded the Khelo India initiative and shared how it has helped the athletes in gaining recognition, “Khelo India Para Games is a great step in the direction of making the Indian sports culture more inclusive. It has provided us a platform where both top-tier and junior athletes can compete together and polish their skills by learning from each other.”

Aakansha, a native of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, faced a life-changing incident when she lost her left leg above the thigh in a train accident in 2008. Determined to rebuild her life, she found solace in sports, embracing shooting in 2016.

Reflecting on the invaluable support provided by Para Project Leap, the 29-year-old remarked, “The initiative has been instrumental in my journey, offering world-class coaching, training with international experts, and access to sports psychologists to enhance our mental resilience. The experience has been truly transformative, and words cannot fully capture how impactful this journey has been.”

"Khelo India Para Games 2025 was a world-class event. The tournament was very well-organized and gave us a chance to showcase our skills on such a great platform. We were surrounded by senior players, which gave us a chance to learn from them. It was a wonderful experience and we are thankful to government for introducing this tournament," she added while sharing the experience of playing at KIPG.

Both athletes are part of Para Project Leap completely sponsored program, initiated by the Gagan Narang Sports Promotion Foundation (GNSPF) with Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) in 2022, which aims to identify, nurture, and empower para-shooting athletes in India by providing world-class training facilities with foreign coaching and sports science team.

This project stands as a testament to the foundation’s dedication to fostering inclusion and achieving excellence in sports. Under the guidance of top-tier coaching and advanced training methodologies, the project has achieved unprecedented success, culminating in a stellar performance at the 5th National Para Shooting Championship.

Olympic bronze medalist and founder of the Gagan Narang Sports Foundation, Gagan Narang expressed his pride in the athletes' achievements. He stated, "Our vision behind Para Project Leap was to provide para shooters with world-class training and support, ensuring they have the resources to compete at the highest level. Seeing Kavin, Aadithya, and Akanksha shine on such a prestigious platform is a testament to their dedication and the effectiveness of this initiative. We are committed to nurturing talent and pushing the boundaries of excellence in para sports."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.