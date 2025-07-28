Kaushal Silva named head coach of Hong Kong ahead of Asia Cup

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka Test cricketer Kaushal Silva has been named the new head coach of the Hong Kong men's cricket team. His appointment comes at a crucial time, with Hong Kong gearing up for the 2025 Asia Cup. They are set to open the tournament against Afghanistan on September 9, followed by group-stage clashes with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Group B.

Silva brings a wealth of experience to the role. Between 2011 and 2018, he played 39 Tests for Sri Lanka, earning a reputation as a gritty wicketkeeper-opener. Over his first-class career, he accumulated 13,932 runs in 209 matches, including 41 centuries - three of which came at the international level. Since retiring from playing in 2019, Silva has been involved in coaching across Sri Lanka, England and Australia. However, this marks his first assignment as the head coach of an international team.

Cricket Hong Kong, China's chairperson Burji Shroff expressed confidence in the appointment, stating, "Kaushal's dedication to nurturing and developing talent resonates with our vision for the future of cricket in Hong Kong. We believe that under his guidance, we can not only elevate our competitive standing but also promote the sport within our community."

Silva said his "focus will be on instilling a strong work ethic and a winning mentality amongst the senior squad and working to identify and nurture fresh talent for continued growth".

Hong Kong’s most recent appearance was at the Asia Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy in Singapore, where they finished runners-up after a loss to Malaysia in the final. With Silva now at the helm, the team hopes to build on that performance and make a mark in the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE.

