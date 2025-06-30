Kasba law college rape: College authorities expel three accused

Kolkata, June 30 (IANS) The governing body of the law college at Kasba in south Kolkata whose student was raped within the college premises last week has started initiating internal disciplinary proceedings against the three accused persons arrested in the case.

The college authorities decided on Monday to expel Monojit Mishra, a former student of the college from the position of the temporary staff of the institution.

At the same time, the governing body has also decided to expel from the college the two other accused individuals in the case and current students namely Jaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukhopadhyay.

However, questions are still being raised on how the governing body of the college decided to appoint Mishra as a temporary there a couple of months back despite several recorded criminal antecedents since 2012 which since 2013 as then student including hooliganism, sexual harassment of fellow female students and beating up fellow students after bringing outside anti-social elements within the college premises.

College insiders said that Mishra happened to be an extremely close confidant of the ruling party MLA, who is also in the governing body of the same college, whom the accused used to address as “uncle”.

Already questions have started surfacing on why just "initials" of the three persons accused of raping a law college student in Kolkata were mentioned in the FIR instead of full names.

The names of the three accused are Monojit Mishra, Jaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukhopadhyay, all linked to the Trinamool Congress' student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

However, in the FIR registered in the case, the three accused persons were referred to as "M", "J" and "P".

While the leaders of the opposition parties claim that this mention of just the initials of the three accused in the FIR was done deliberately by the cops to conceal the fact that the accused persons were linked to TMCP, even legal brains feel that in this case, there was no reason for the police to mention just the initials instead of the names.

