Karnataka govt initiates survey of Devadasis across state

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday that the state government has taken up the survey of Devadasis across the state and the government will initiate steps towards complete eradication of the Devadasi system there.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement while chairing the 2025-26 session meeting of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Atrocity Control) Awareness and Responsibility Committee at the Assembly Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated, "The survey of Devadasis has already been initiated across the state. Once the survey is completed, a plan will be implemented for the rehabilitation of Devadasis and to completely eliminate this practice. Special grants will be provided, and necessary measures will be taken after review."

Talking about backlog recruitment, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The remaining backlog recruitment positions must be reviewed and action taken. There is no hesitation regarding filling the backlog vacancies. The government stands with the Dalits, and action will be taken against officials who obstruct the provision of proper justice to Dalits."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed that charge sheets in cases of atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be submitted to the court within 60 days. However, in the past six months, only 84 per cent of cases have had charge sheets submitted within the prescribed period.

The CM has given clear instructions to ensure that charge sheets are mandatorily submitted within 60 days in 100 per cent of cases.

“The police must not make any excuses in this regard. In 56 cases, stay orders were in place in court, and the Chief Minister has instructed that steps should be taken to remove these stays,” he said.

To ensure speedy trial of atrocity cases, 11 special courts have been established in the state. Proper trial of cases must be conducted, and steps must be taken to deliver justice promptly. Currently, the conviction rate is around 10 per cent, which needs to be increased. If it is found that the police are colluding with the accused, strict action will be taken against them, CM Siddaramaiah stated.

The Chief Minister also assured that a review will be conducted regarding increasing the amount of medical compensation provided in atrocity cases where disability has occurred.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah questioned officers that, even as a total of 6,635 cases have been registered in the past three years since 2023, charge sheets have been submitted in 4,912 cases.

"However, charge sheets were submitted within 60 days in only 4,149 cases. Out of the total registered cases, charge sheets were submitted within 60 days in only 63 per cent of cases. Only 36 cases have resulted in convictions, while around 679 cases are still under investigation," CM maintained.

The Chief Minister has instructed officials to provide precise records of cases registered in each year.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further instructed, "Strict legal action must be taken in cases of fake caste certificates. Currently, there are 170 cases where fake caste certificates have been proven, and immediate action must be taken.

"If it is established that someone has obtained government benefits using a fake caste certificate, steps must be taken to recover those benefits. Coordination between departments is necessary in this regard, and officials have been instructed to submit a comprehensive report."

He further stated, "It has come to the government’s attention that the tendency to file complaints in atrocity cases is increasing. In such cases, officials must visit the location, conduct verification, and only if the facts are confirmed should an FIR be registered."

Ministers H.K. Patil, H.C. Mahadevappa, R.B. Timmapur, along with MLAs and departmental officials, were present.

