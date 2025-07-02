Karnataka Congress infighting: No discontent within party, claims DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 2 (IANS) Commenting on the statements of leadership change in Karnataka by the Congress MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar maintained on Wednesday that there is no discontent within the party.

Speaking to the media near his residence in Bengaluru, he said, "There is no discontent within the party. National General Secretary and Karnataka In-Charge Randeep Surjewala has visited Karnataka to review party affairs and organisational matters."

When asked about reports that legislators expressed dissatisfaction in front of AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shivakumar responded, "Surjewala has come to discuss preparations for the upcoming elections and the effective handling of responsibilities. His visit is aimed at strengthening party functioning."

Regarding the notice issued to MLA Iqbal Hussain, he said, "Discipline is important in the party. If a notice is given to him, others may also receive notices. There is no need to take my name and say, 'Make me the Chief Minister.' When Siddaramaiah is already the Chief Minister, why raise other names?"

When asked about speculation that his name is being mentioned because of the efforts he made in building the party, he replied, "Did I build the party alone? Like me, there are hundreds, thousands, even lakhs of people who have built this party. First, let us maintain the trust they have placed in us."

Responding to questions on the scheduled special cabinet meeting, Shivakumar said, "Issues such as the development of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's memorial in Magadi and several small-scale irrigation projects for Bengaluru will be discussed in the cabinet."

He added, "We have already implemented drinking water projects for the Kolar and Chikkaballapur regions. There is a demand to rename the Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North. That proposal will also be discussed during the meeting."

On the renaming of Bengaluru North district, he stated, "Earlier, when I represented the area as a Zilla Panchayat member, the Kanakapura, Channapatna, and Ramanagara regions were part of Bengaluru Rural. After it was renamed Bengaluru South, any decision to rename the district again will be based on requests from the legislators of that region."

The development of issuing a notice to all leaders in the party for issuing a statement to the press on the leadership issue is likely to stir controversy in the state Congress party.

Recently, Cooperation Minister K. N. Rajanna, a close confidant of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claimed that state politics will witness a big change after October and further said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is working under pressure.

Minister Rajanna also stated that there are many power centres in the state.

