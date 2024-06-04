Karnataka: BJP-led NDA wins 19 seats, Congress bags 9

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) The BJP-led NDA has won 19 Lok Sabha seats while the Congress bagged nine seats out of 28 seats in Karnataka.

The BJP has won 17 seats and JD (S) has won 2 seats.

The Congress has significantly gained in the Kalyan-Karnataka region, where the guarantees seemed to have worked in favour of the party.

The BJP has secured 46.06 per cent (1.17 crore) of votes. The Congress polled 45.43 per cent (1.75 crore) of votes. The JD (S) has bagged 5.60 per cent (21.63 lakh) of votes. 2.17 lakh voters have opted NOTA in this general election as per the statement by the ECI.

The Congress has won Chikkodi, Koppal, Chamarajanagar, Bellary, Hassan, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Davanagere seats.

Newcomer Priyanka Jarkiholi had defeated senior and resourceful BJP leader Annasaheb Jolle in Chikkodi.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna has avenged the humiliating defeat of Kharge in 2019 general elections by BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav in Kalaburagi seat.

In Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat, the Congress candidate Sunil Bose has registered victory by 1.88 lakh votes against BJP candidate Balaraj. S, a close confidante of Yediyurappa.

In Davanagere, senior politician Shamanur Shivashankarappa’s daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun has wrested the seat from the BJP. The party had fielded former union minister G.M. Siddeshwar’s wife Gayathri Siddeshwar.

Shreyas M Patel, the young Congress candidate from Hassan has wrested the seat from JD (S) after 25 years by defeating arrested sitting JD (S) MP and prime accused in the sex video scandal Prajwal Revanna.

The youngest candidate, Sagar Khandre had defeated Union Minister of State Bhagwanth Khuba in the Bidar Lok Sabha seat.

G. Kumara Naik, a former IAS officer has won the Raichur seat for the Congress by defeating sitting BJP MP Raja Amareshwara Naik, who hails from the local royal family.

Senior Congress leader E. Tukaram had defeated mass leader, BJP candidate B. Sriramulu from the Bellary Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 98,000 votes.

The BJP has won in Bijapur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Mysuru-Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru South and Chitradurga seats.

Senior BJP leader Ramesh Jigajinagi has won from Bijapur Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 77,229 votes against the Congress candidate Raju Alagur.

P.C. Gaddigoudar has secured a fifth straight win from the Bagalkot Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 68,399 votes against Samyukta Patil, who was fielded by the Congress. It was her first election.

Former CMs Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai have won from Belagavi and Haveri respectively.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi had won from Dharwad Lok Sabha seat. Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojari who contested as BJP candidate in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat won with a big margin of 2.59 lakh votes.

Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hedge Kageri who was fielded as BJP candidate from Uttara Kannada seat, emerged victorious with a thumping margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Anjali Nimbalkar was the Congress candidate. She secured 4.45 lakh votes whereas Kageri got 7.82 lakh votes.

Captain Brijesh Chowta won the Dakshina Kannada seat for BJP with a margin of 1.49 lakh votes. The seat is considered a BJP bastion.

Former Dy CM Govind Karjol won the Chitradurga seat for BJP. Senior BJP leader V. Somanna won from Tumakuru with a big margin of 1.75 lakh votes.

Yaduveer Wadiyar won the Mysuru-Kodagu seat for BJP. Former PM H.D. Deve Gowda’s son-in-law C.N. Manjunath wrested the Bengaluru Rural for BJP. Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s brother D.K. Suresh was the Congress candidate.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje won from Bengaluru North, P.C. Mohan won the Bengaluru Central seat from Bengaluru Central and Tejasvi Surya registered a thumping victory for BJP in Bengaluru South.

Former minister Dr. K. Sudhakar who represented the BJP party won the Chikkaballapur seat with a majority of 1.63 lakh votes. The Congress’ experiment to field young leader Raksha Ramaiah failed.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s son won comfortably from the Shivamogga seat.

The JD (S) has won Mandya (former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy) and Kolar (Mallesh Babu) seats.

The BJP, which swept 25 seats in 2019, has failed to reach the 20 mark this time even after allying with the JD(S). However, the Congress, which was hopeful of bagging 15 to 18 seats, could only get 9 seats.

