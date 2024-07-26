Kargil Vijay Diwas: Lessons that PM Modi learnt from war front 25 years ago

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi got some invaluable lessons from his visit to the Kargil War front in 1999.

During the war, Pakistani troops had infiltrated deep into Indian territory prompting the launch of Operation Vijay.

Narendra Modi, then serving as the BJP's National General Secretary, described his visit to the war zone as "a pilgrimage of a lifetime," as noted in a post by Modi Archives on social media platform X on Friday.

In early May 1999, Pakistani forces crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and entered the Drass, Mushkoh, Kaksar, and Batalik sectors, with incursions extending from 4 to 8 kms in each area.

The Indian Army fought valiantly, ultimately reclaiming every inch of land and preserving the nation's sovereignty.

A significant milestone occurred on July 4, 1999, when Indian forces hoisted the Tricolour atop Tiger Hill, a crucial vantage point that had witnessed some of the war's fiercest battles.

This victory paved the way for the complete eviction of Pakistani intruders by July 26, 1999.

At the height of the conflict, Narendra Modi was tasked with overseeing work in Himachal Pradesh. He took a Mi-17 helicopter loaded with essential supplies for the soldiers and landed in Srinagar.

During this visit, he interacted with the soldiers, expressing his gratitude for their bravery. However, the soldiers themselves attributed their success to then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, surprising him.

Narendra Modi recounted in a video message that a soldier explained the pivotal role the late Prime Minister played.

Despite multiple failed attempts to capture Tiger Hill and numerous casualties, a sense of despondency was averted when, one evening, the soldiers heard on the radio that American President Bill Clinton had invited PM Vajpayee to the US.

PM Vajpayee declined, stating he had no time for such visits while his soldiers were on the battlefield. This act of solidarity from their leader filled the soldiers with renewed vigour, leading to their eventual victory.

From this experience, Narendra Modi learnt the crucial lesson that strong political will and leadership can significantly inspire soldiers, encouraging them to exhibit unparalleled bravery and make significant sacrifices.

This was a powerful demonstration of how leadership can directly impact the morale and effectiveness of the armed forces.

Narendra Modi also made it his mission during this visit to meet the injured soldiers at the Army Hospital in Srinagar. He witnessed scenes of both tragedy and triumph.

One poignant moment involved meeting a soldier who had lost both arms and legs due to a mine explosion. Despite his severe injuries, the soldier expressed happiness after hearing the news of Tiger Hill's recapture, which filled him with pride and a renewed sense of purpose despite his pain.

This interaction highlighted for Narendra Modi the critical role of morale in warfare. For the soldiers, every victory was a tribute to their fallen comrades and a step towards restoring India's honour and integrity.

Another revealing incident occurred during Narendra Modi's interactions with over 150 soldiers across Kargil, Srinagar, and Udhampur.

When asked about their native places to convey their stories to their families, the soldiers responded not with their village or town names but with the battlefronts — Dras, Batalik, and Kargil. For them, the geographical distinctions were secondary to their shared mission of defending the nation.

This experience underlined to Narendra Modi how the sense of duty and national service transcended regional and personal identities.

Narendra Modi also learnt a vital lesson about the politicisation of national security.

He observed that Opposition parties sometimes put "petty politics over national interest."

During the Kargil War, the BJP was in power, and Opposition parties like Congress and the Left criticised the armed forces, even calling for a special Rajya Sabha session while the soldiers were fighting on the war front.

Narendra Modi contrasted this with the support late PM Indira Gandhi received from Opposition leader Vajpayee during the 1971 War, which demonstrated true national unity.

He expressed concern over Sonia Gandhi's silence during the Kargil War, noting that such silence raised doubts and was not in the spirit of national unity.

These reflections and experiences from the Kargil War have deeply influenced Narendra Modi's perspective on leadership, patriotism, and the importance of unwavering support for the armed forces.

The lessons learnt during this pivotal time continue to shape his approach to governance and his commitment to India's national security.

