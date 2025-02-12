Karachi tense after protest against commercial trucks intensifies

Karachi, Feb 12 (IANS) Pakistan’s economic hub and the provincial capital of Sindh province remained tense on Wednesday after violent protests broke out against commercial trucks, involved in a number of fatal accidents across the city.

Protests against the protesters termed as “killer” trucks and dumpers resulted in arson on trucks in different parts of the city and also called for torching and puncturing tyres of trucks which enter the city.

The chaos has resulted in violent attacks on dumpers and trucks, spreading fear of unrest in the city.

The protestors torched at least four dumpers and trucks in different areas of Karachi, prompting authorities to take action against the culprits and arrest political leader Afaq Ahmed, leader of Muhajir Qoumi Movement (MQM – Muhajir) for calling his supporters to target trucks and dumpers in the city.

The violent protests are a response to a series of incidents involving road accidents involving heavy trucks and dumpers. The provincial government took notice of the incidents and restricted the entry of heavy trucks into the city during the daytime. However, trucks continued to enter the city and were seen moving around the industrial areas and other parts.

At least 102 citizens in Karachi have lost their lives in the last 42 days due to tragic road accidents involving heavy trucks, oil tankers, water tankers and dumpers.

A group of youth vandalised at least four dumpers and trucks in the Landhi area of Karachi on Wednesday while the protestors also set ablaze two more freight trucks near Landhi No 4 and Landhi No 6 areas.

Landhi SHO Malik Shehzad claimed that the police used tear gas and aerial firing to disperse the protestors.

“Police are also conducting raids and arrested 10 suspects so far believed to be involved in the arson. Investigation is underway to identify those behind the protest and the violent act,” the SHO claimed.

Meanwhile, the arrest of the MQM–Muhajir chairman Afaq Ahmed has also raised fears among the locals, who say the arrest will anger his supporters and trigger more protests.

Afaq Ahmed had recently slammed the Sindh government and the association of heavy trucks for being the reason behind so death of locals.

He has accused the Sindh provincial government of ignoring the issue of heavy trucks roaming around in the city and getting away with killing innocent locals, calling on his party workers and the youth to take matters into their own hands and take action against the trucks and dumpers wherever they see them.

On the other hand, the tankers association has also announced a protest against the incidents of arson attacks and vandalising of their trucks, vowing to block all entry points to Karachi.

The Dumper and Oil Tankers Association has staged a sit-in at the National Highway to protest against the burning of their vehicles by protesters. The association demanded action against the miscreants and vowed to continue the protest until the Sindh government take action and meet their demands.

