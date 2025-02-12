Sinhala translation of Jataka Tales launched in Sri Lanka

Colombo, Feb 12 (IANS) The Sinhala translation of Jataka Tales, a large collection of Buddhist stories, was launched in Colombo on the occasion of Navam Full Moon Poya Day on Wednesday.

The translated Jataka Tales-based comic books by Amar Chitra Katha were launched by Kollupitiye Mahinda Sangharakkhitha Thero of Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya and the India's Deputy High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Satyanjal Pandey, the High Commission of India in Colombo revealed.

Additionally, the second edition of the 'Buddham Saranam Gacchami' exhibition, showcasing modern art depictions of Lord Buddha's life was also held at Kelaniya Raja Maha Viharaya.

Buddhists in Sri Lanka mark the Navam Poya every year in February by engaging in religious activities.

The Jataka tales are a large collection of Buddhist stories in which Lord Buddha recounts some of his past lives on his long road to enlightenment. It illustrates Buddha's teachings and spreads the message of morality, honesty, kindness and wisdom. 'Buddham Sharanam Gachhami' is a Buddhist chant that means to seek refuge in Buddha and surrender to Buddha.

Buddhism, which originated in India, binds both neighbouring countries. Several events and initiatives have been organised to strengthen the shared historical and cultural ties. It includes establishment of the Indian Gallery at the International Buddhist Museum in Kandy; Bharat-Kosh at Colombo Public Library and India Corners in different universities; restoration of the Thiruketheeswaram Temple in Mannar; exposition of sacred Kapilavastu Relics organized in Sri Lanka to commemorate 2600th year of the attainment of enlightenment by Lord Buddha (Sambuddhatva Jayanthi), etc.

While attending the celebration of International Abhidhamma Divas in October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that many of the government's decisions are inspired by Buddha, Dhamma, and Sangha. He also gave the example of India being the first responder in times of crisis in the world and highlighted that India's swift actions during global emergencies such as the earthquake in Turkey, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the Covid-19 pandemic reflect Buddha's principle of compassion.

"As a Vishwa Bandhu (friend of the world), India is taking everyone along with it," said PM Modi.

