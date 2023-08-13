Kanpur jail to have its own FM radio channel soon

Kanpur (UP), Aug 13 (IANS) The Kanpur district jail will soon start an FM radio channel to keep inmates informed on the jail related updates, their cases and also what is happening around the world.It will also broadcast their poems and songs and give tips on health issues.

The jail inmates will also play the role of radio jockey.

“If everything goes well then it can be launched on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day,” informed jail superintendent B.D. Pandey.

He said through this radio channel, the jail inmates will get to know what is happening in the world.

“Radio FM is being launched to bring about a change in their behavioural pattern and living standards of the prisoners and to judge their creativity. The initiative will improve the mental psyche of the prisoners. With the help of music through radio, the prisoners will be given the time table of the jail administration and vital information with regard to the hearing of their cases, besides the schedule of Lok Adalat,” he said.

By this, the effect of the crime committed by them in the past can be reduced from their heart and mind and positive energy can be transmitted in them.

It will work like FM radio and its frequency will be in the entire jail premises.

A survey is being conducted in the jail and every possible interaction will be done with them to know their accent and flawless conversation, said the senior jail official.

“The selected inmates will be trained by the famous radio jockeys of the country,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.