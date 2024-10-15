Kamran Ghulam's debut century guides Pakistan to 259 for 5 against England

Multan, Oct 15 (IANS) Kamran Ghulam scripted a dream Test debut for Pakistan, scoring a brilliant century to help his team recover from an early collapse on day one of the second Test against England. Drafted in to replace an out-of-form Babar Azam, the 29-year-old seized the opportunity, guiding Pakistan to 259 for five at stumps.

After Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to bat, the team quickly found itself in trouble at 19-2, following the early dismissals of openers Abdullah Shafique (7) and Shan (3). England’s captain Ben Stokes introduced spin after just five overs, and Jack Leach immediately responded by knocking over both openers, leaving Pakistan in a precarious position.

Enter Kamran Ghulam. The debutant showed no signs of nerves as he confidently counter-attacked, taking on Leach with a six straight down the ground early in his innings. Together with opener Saim Ayub, who played an impressive knock of 77, Kamran helped steady the innings. Their 149-run partnership dragged Pakistan back into the contest, with both players playing with fluency and composure.

After lunch, the pair continued to consolidate Pakistan’s position. Kamran reached his maiden Test fifty with a single off Shoaib Bashir, while Saim supported him with confident stroke play. Stokes rotated his bowlers in an attempt to break the partnership, but despite generating swing and bounce, the England captain was unable to claim a wicket.

The breakthrough finally came when Saim Ayub, who looked set for a century, fell into an England trap set by Stokes. Attempting to drive Matthew Potts, Saim mistimed his shot straight into the hands of Stokes at short mid-off, ending his valuable innings.

Kamran, however, soldiered on. He survived a scare on 79 when Ben Duckett dropped a catch at mid-on, and soon after, brought up his maiden Test century with a boundary off Joe Root. His fine knock ended on 118, when off-spinner Shoaib Bashir lured him out with a turning delivery that knocked back his leg stump.

At stumps, Mohammad Rizwan (37*) and Salman Agha (5*) were at the crease, with Pakistan finishing the day at 259 for five.

England, bolstered by the return of captain Ben Stokes after his recovery from a hamstring injury, maintained a strong presence in the field. Stokes had missed the series opener, which England won by an innings, but his return brought a renewed intensity to the bowling attack.

Pakistan, meanwhile, made several bold changes after their heavy defeat in the first Test, dropping Babar Azam along with pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Despite the shake-up, Kamran Ghulam’s century has given the hosts a fighting chance as they aim to level the series against a strong England side.

