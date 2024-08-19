Kamala Harris to accept nomination at 4-day Democratic Party convention

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) US Vice-President Kamala Harris will accept the Democratic Party’s nominee for president at a four-day convention starting in Chicago on Monday, with the opening day speakers’ list headlined by President Joe Biden.

This was meant to be a convention for Biden to accept the nomination in a speech that is traditionally on the fourth and final day. But by a rare turn of events for US politics, he quit the race under pressure from the party and endorsed his deputy to replace him on the ticket - he will be the opening-day speaker who will pass on the baton to Harris, who officially became the Democratic Party’s nominee for President on August 6 after receiving a majority of votes on the virtual roll call.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Senator J.D. Vance accepted their nominations for President and Vice-President at the Republican Party convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July. It had taken place just two days after Trump had survived an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania. He was hit in the right ear and wore a bandage on it during the convention.

The organisers of the Democratic convention have announced separate themes for the four days and it is "For the People" on Monday, "A Bold Vision for America’s Future" on Tuesday, "A Fight for Our Freedoms" on Wednesday, and "For Our Future" on Thursday.

First lady Jill Biden will also be among the speakers on Monday. In his speech, President Biden will make a case for Harris, highlight key achievements of his administration and present Trump as a threat to democracy. He is likely to receive a rousing welcome from the delegates with the chanting of a slogan that first greeted him at a recent event - "Thank You, Joe".

The speakers on the second day on Tuesday include former President Bill Clinton and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Clinton was among the first Democratic leaders to endorse Harris after Biden quit the race and threw his weight behind the Vice President. Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee for President in 2016, is also among the speakers.

The key speakers on the third day on Wednesday will be former President Barack Obama, who remains a big star in the Democratic party, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who will accept his nomination as Vice-President. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is also addressing the convention.

Harris’s acceptance speech will be the dominant event of the final day on Thursday.

