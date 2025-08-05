Kaleshwaram Commission report is ‘trash’, says KTR

Hyderabad, Aug 5 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday dismissed the P. C. Ghose Commission report on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project as ‘trash’ and ‘all gas’.

He dared the Congress government to place the full 655-page report before the people and allow BRS MLAs to speak in the Assembly without cutting the mic.

Rama Rao said that the Congress government’s trickery was clear in compressing a 655-page report into 60 pages.

KTR said as soon as the report was submitted, the ruling party leaked it to their loyal media by midnight, got ‘baseless’, ‘rotten’ news written, and deliberately conspired against former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and BRS.

“If the Congress government has the guts, they should hold a discussion in the Assembly without cutting the mic. The responsibility to tear it apart is ours,” said the BRS leader.

Earlier, BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao made a presentation before the media for a rebuttal of the Ghose Commission report.

Harish Rao, who, along with KCR, was indicted by the Commission for alleged irregularities in the project, said that the Congress was indulging in “Goebbels’ propaganda.” He, however, said in the end truth would prevail.

“BRS will come back. Within a few months of coming to power, we will provide water to farmers and prove that Kaleshwaram is indeed a boon for Telangana,” said the former minister for irrigation and finance.

Harish Rao stated that many such commissions submitted reports for political harassment. “None of them stood in the court of law. Reports given with political malice will not stand before the law,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was running ‘daily serials’ in the name of commissions. Apart from the malicious intent to harass KCR, this government has no sincerity to do good for farmers, he said.

Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy has done nothing in two years, except sending ‘bags of commissions’ to Delhi and imposing commissions on the opposition.

He said under KCR’s leadership, a historic agreement was made with Maharashtra to construct the Kaleshwaram project, but the Congress government has not built a single project in these two years.

Stating that the British government had formed a Commission against Sir Arthur Cotton, Harish Rao said future generations would treat KCR like God for the construction Kaleshwaram project.

He demanded that the government make public the entire report of the Ghose Commission so that the truth comes out. He alleged that both Congress and the BJP were resorting to political vendetta.

