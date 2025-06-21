Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrims celebrate International Day of Yoga in Tibet

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Celebrating the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, the first batch of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra pilgrims travelling through Nathu La route, performed Yoga in Bainang County located in Tibet Autonomous Region as part of their spiritual journey.

“Yoga for health, peace and harmony. The first batch of ‘Kailash Mansarovar Yatra’ Yatris via NathuLa route, performed Yoga to mark the International Day of Yoga 2025 in Bainang County in Tibet Autonomous Region, while on their way to perform the holy Yatra," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Last week, after a five-year hiatus, a group of pilgrims was flagged off for Kailash Mansarovar from Ghaziabad by Uttar Pradesh Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh.

The ceremonial flag-off took place at Indirapuram's Yatra Bhavan, where the minister officially launched the pilgrimage. A total of 15 groups are scheduled to leave from the Yatra Bhavan over the next several days, with special arrangements and facilities in place to ensure the comfort and safety of all pilgrims.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism and other Indic traditions, was revived from Ghaziabad as the first group embarked on their spiritual journey.

In April, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is scheduled between June to August, this year.

"This year, five batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass, and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively," read a statement issued by the MEA.

India and China had been finalising the modalities to resume the Yatra since the start of this year.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place since 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak and the subsequent non-renewal of Yatra arrangements by the Chinese side. The Indian government organised the Yatra between June and September through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.

It was following the meeting held under the Foreign Secretary-Vice Foreign Minister mechanism in January this year that both sides had announced plans to resume the Yatra in the summer of 2025.

