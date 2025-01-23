K’taka massage parlour attack: 10 arrested including Ram Sena founder (Lead)

Mangaluru, Jan 23 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested 10 individuals, including Ram Sena founder Prasad Attavar, in connection with the attack on a massage parlour in the communally sensitive Mangaluru city, police sources confirmed on Thursday.

According to the police, Prasad Attavar and nine other activists, who barged into the massage parlour and destroyed furniture and equipment, have been taken into custody.

Attavar was arrested from his residence. Details regarding further legal proceedings are awaited.

Earlier, Rama Sena workers attacked the massage centre alleging that the management of the centre is carrying out illegal activities at the centre.

According to police, the Hindu activists led by local leader Prasad Attavara barged inside the massage parlour located in the Bijai area and smashed the furniture and glasses of the centre.

Reportedly, a group of 12 persons destroyed everything at the massage parlour.

Reacting to the incident, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that he has directed the police department to arrest the concerned persons immediately.

“We don’t know why the attack was carried out. I have given directions to initiate action as per the law. These incidents should not take place. There should not be any obstruction to carry out their business. No one should take the law into their hands,” Parameshwara stated.

He added that if there are centres indulging in illegal activities, one has to file a complaint with authorities, adding that the police will initiate action.

“The civil authorities would have given conditions to run their business. If they are not followed, the authorities will initiate action against them,” Parameshwara stated.

Minister for Health Dinesh Gundu Rao, who in-charge of Mangaluru district, said that the incident is ‘condemnable’.

He stated, "Under the name of Sri Ram Sene, acts of hooliganism are being carried out. Do not tarnish Lord Rama's name by engaging in such acts in his name. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Such violence and disturbances in the name of Sri Ram Sene are unacceptable.”

"If there is any illegal activity, it should be brought to the attention of the police, and complaints should be filed. Taking matters into one's own hands, causing destruction, and behaving like hooligans is not the way. Everyone must abide by the law and maintain peace and order,” Minister Rao stated.

"Strict instructions have been given to the police to take stringent action against such individuals. Committing such acts in the name of god is disrespect to Lord Rama. Hindu organisations must also condemn such behaviour,” Rao underlined.

"If anyone engages in moral policing and takes the law into their hands, we will take strict action against them. If this behaviour continues, it will hinder the development of regions like Mangaluru in the future," he warned.

He further added that since the Congress government has come to power, it has been working to uphold law and order in the state, however, some organisations are trying to disrupt peace and create chaos, which is an attempt to destabilise the state's law and order.

Meanwhile, Sri Ram Sena has clarified that there is no connection between them and the attackers.

Ram Sena founder Prasad Attavar told media persons that the attack was carried out by Ram Sena activists.

“Drugs were given to young girls aged between 18 years and 19 years and they were used to carry out prostitution. One of the girls, a relative of our worker has been entrapped here. We have attacked the centre following a tip-off. There are 25 massage parlours in Mangaluru city. This one parlour was attacked as we had got information on illegal activities. The attack was carried out with the intention to save the girls,” he claimed.

However, the owner of the massage parlour, Sudheer, said that the attackers carried some item with them and kept it in the parlour.

“The parlour has been run for two years with proper documents and licenses,” he said.

