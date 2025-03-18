K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Amid the opposition, the ruling Congress on Tuesday tabled the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Amendment (KTPP) Bill, which aims to provide a four per cent quota to Muslims in government tenders, in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs H.K. Patil introduced the bill in the House. The government claimed that the Bill was being brought to address the unemployment problem.

The Bill also intends to amend Section 6 of the KTPP Act to facilitate the limit of construction works from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for the contractors belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

According to this Bill, provisions have been made to provide reservations in government contracts for various local bodies, including the Bayalu Seeme Area Development Board, Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj, Gram Panchayats, Taluk Panchayats, Town Municipal Councils, City Municipal Councils, Town Panchayats, and Urban Development Authorities.

It has been stated that the Bill has been introduced as part of the 2025-26 budget proposal to address the issue of unemployment.

The Bill aims to encourage participation from individuals belonging to Category 2B of the Backward Classes in government construction projects, ensuring that they do not exceed 4 per cent of the total projects. Muslims come under the Category 2B.

Apart from construction projects in the notification departments, a reservation of up to Rs 1 crore has been provided for the procurement of goods and services for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The reservation of 17.15 per cent for SCs, 6.95 per cent for STs, 15 per cent for Category 2A, and 4 per cent for Category 2B (Muslims) has been allocated.

The reservation limit for government construction projects has been increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore. Previously, reservations were applicable only to SCs and STs, but now, Muslims falling under Category 2B have also been included.

The bill also proposes that if tenders are not received from individuals belonging to the specified communities, the procurement of goods and services should be extended to other eligible bidders who respond to the tender invitations.

Speaking to media after introducing the bill, Minister H.K. Patil stated, that the Congress government is ready to provide answers in the session with regard to providing quota to Muslims. The BJP is carrying out nothing but politics. The Congress wants to make Karnataka a garden of all communities. However, the BJP is trying to pursue politics. There is no necessity of appeasement. There is no appeasement nor rejection of any community, Minister Patil added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had announced the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in the state budget.

The BJP has announced that it will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court. It has stated that the move to provide quota for Muslims has the potential to balkanise India and it is a threat to national unity.

Former CM and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has stated that under the guise of giving reservation in contracts to backward classes, the government has given 4 per cent quota for Category IIB, which is 100 per cent Muslims category, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court now.

The introduction of the Bill has taken the opposition by surprise. The House will give its consent to the Bill after the discussion. However, the BJP has vowed that it won’t let the Muslim quota get implemented at any cost.

