K’taka CM Siddaramaiah warns action against for spreading fake news on social media

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while addressing the media in Mangaluru has said that strict action will be taken against those who unnecessarily spread fake news against the state government or any individual on the social media.

Responding to a reporter's query that the Karnataka government is taking action for criticising it, he added: "We will not take action against criticism, but if fake news is spread then action will be taken."

The Chief Minister said that spreading fake news about family members is different from doing personal harm.

Responding to a query on the SIT not issuing a notice to any individual regarding the Bitcoin scandal during the previous BJP government, Siddaramaiah said that SIT will take appropriate action.

"The facilities given to the coastal region have been mentioned in the budget."

In the month of July, Udupi, Mangalore and the coastal region received rains, the Chief Minister added, and said that he would be visiting some areas which are damaged due to rains. He informed that he will hold a review meeting soon.

The Chief Minister said that he has given instructions to the police to take strict action against those who indulge in moral policing, adding that, no one can take the law into their own hands.

An FIR has been registered by the police regarding the Udupi college video recording case, Siddaramaiah added.

The Chief Minister said that the investigation is being done by a Deputy Superintendent Police rank officer and there is no question of handing over the Udupi college video case to the SIT.

"The case is registered and an FIR has also been filed and submitted to the court."

He added that there is no question of handing over the case to the SIT as a Deputy Superintendent of Police-level officer is conducting the investigation.

Saying that the Central government has to take a decision on the Kasturi Rangan report regarding protection of the Western Ghats, the Chief Minister said that the government will not lag behind in the matter of environmental protection.

