Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia dies at Delhi, AIIMS

Bhopal, May 15 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died on Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi.

The erstwhile Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family, died at 9.28 A.M. and had been on ventilator support for the last few days, Union Minister Scindia's media cell confirmed the report.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and was suffering from pneumonia along with sepsis.

A press statement said, “With great sorrow, we wish to share that Rajmata is no more. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother and the Rajmata of the Gwalior royal family, Rajmata Madhavi Raje Scindia, had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the past two months. Her condition had been extremely critical for the past two weeks. This morning at 9:28 A.M., she took her last breath at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Om Shanti.”

She was the wife of late Congress leader and ex-Union Minister Madhavrao Scindia, who was killed in a plane crash in 2001.

