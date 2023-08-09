Jyotiraditya M Scindia helps paddler Manika Batra get her lost baggage

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M Scindia takes prompt action to assist Table Tennis player Manika Batra to get her lost baggage back safely.

On August 8, Manika Batra, while returning from the Peru tournament, lost her baggage on the flight. In a tweet, she requested Jyotiraditya Scindia for help.

“Unbelievable disappointment with @KLM ! Priority-tagged baggage lost on a business class flight, including my essential sports kit for an upcoming tournament. Staff at the airport had no answers or any solutions & they had no idea where my bag is. @JM_Scindia sir pls help,” she wrote.

Taking cognition of her tweet, the minister acted promptly and helped her to get her baggage back.

“Hi, the suitcase has been placed into the container bound for Delhi. We anticipate its arrival on today's flight, scheduled to land at 01:55 AM tomorrow," said the office Of JM Scindia.

Paddler Manika Batra then thanked the minister, saying, “Thank you so much @JM_Scindia sir and his office for prompt action and helping me in getting my baggage. I have received it this morning.”

