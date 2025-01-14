Justice Sujoy Paul to function as Acting Chief Justice of Telangana HC

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday issued a notification appointing Justice Sujoy Paul as Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, shortly after the transfer of incumbent Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Bombay HC.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the Telangana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon transfer of Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

Earlier in the day, the Centre announced the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that Justice Aradhe be transferred to the Bombay HC.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Shri Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and took oath as the permanent Judge in February 2011. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.

