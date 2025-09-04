Justice Shree Chandrashekhar appointed as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) The Centre on Thursday cleared the appointment of Justice Shree Chandrashekhar as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Judge of the Bombay High Court to be Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The apex court Collegium, in its meeting held on August 25, has recommended the appointment of Justice Chandrashekhar (PHC: High Court of Jharkhand) as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. Following the elevation of then Chief Justice Alok Aradhe to the Supreme Court, the President had appointed Justice Chandrashekhar as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office".

Born on May 25, 1965, Justice Chandrashekhar completed his LL.B. from Campus Law Centre, Delhi University and enrolled with the Delhi State Bar Council in 1993. He began practice in Delhi, handling both criminal and civil matters. Over nearly 19 years of advocacy, he conducted around 3,500 cases, primarily before the Supreme Court, and appeared as counsel in about 140 reported Supreme Court judgments.

In January 2013, Justice Chandrashekhar was appointed as the Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, and then in June 2014, he was made a permanent Judge. He was further appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on December 29, 2023. Later, on July 14, 2025, he was appointed as a Judge of the Bombay High Court.

