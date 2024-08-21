Justice for Kolkata medic: Former judges, envoys & army veterans tear into Mamata govt over multiple lapses

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Amid a wave of demonstrations and protests by the doctor fraternity over Kolkata medic’s rape and murder, close to 300 eminent citizens of the country wrote an open letter on Wednesday, blaming Mamata Banerjee government for ‘series of lapses’ in the gruesome case and also took strong objection to cover-up attempts by the hospital authorities as well as state administration.

The eminent citizens, comprising 295 signatories including retired judges, former envoys, bureaucrats and army veterans wrote a scathing letter and lambasted the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation for not standing by the side of the victim trainee doctor and her family and tore into it for the alleged cover-up over the ghastly crime.

“The state's apparent inclination to shield perpetrators rather than protect victims is a grave miscarriage of justice,” said the letter signed by Former Secretary Gopal Krishna and Former Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee.

The letter, spotlighting many incidents of state’s apathy, says that the horrific crime was first misclassified as a suicide. The victim’s parents were subjected to wait for several hours, construction work took place near the crime scene leading to potential compromise of crucial evidence.

The letter further said that it was only after the intervention by the Calcutta High Court that the state government transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), paving the way for a rigorous probe.

“The delayed handover cost precious time during which the actual perpetrators could have been apprehended, and vital evidence remained vulnerable to tampering - all due to the West Bengal administration’s inefficacy,” the letter said.

The eminent citizens, in the open letter, also berated the Bengal government over multiple cases of violence against women in the state.

“Right from the violence during the election period, to the recent rapes, the law-and-order situation in the state needs serious introspection and immediate corrective measures are required. Time and again courts have to intervene in these situations,” it said.

Notably, the trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Hospital was raped and murdered in the seminar hall while on duty. The shocking murder sent shockwaves across the country but the attempt to project the crime as suicide left the doctors' community incensed and livid.

The eminent citizens, in the letter, also shredded the Kolkata Police for a botched-up probe and the ‘irresponsible conduct’ in the entire episode.

“The Kolkata Police stood by as silent spectators during this assault, with allegations surfacing that attempts were made to suppress the doctors' voices and conceal evidence. This incident highlights the prevailing apathy, misgovernance, and lack of accountability in Kolkata,” the letter said.

The group of former envoys, bureaucrats, judges and army veterans also made certain recommendations for safeguarding women from violence in the workplace.

* Increase patrolling and security personnel in areas where doctors are on night duty.

*Provide separate and adequate washrooms for female and male doctors

*Install functional intercom systems in doctors' rooms with emergency SOS features

*Conduct thorough investigations into the administrative heads of institutions to assess their role in ensuring the safety of their staff

* Reassess and reform the entire system to address the systemic failures that contribute to such tragedies.

They said that the doctors have been demoralised due to the incident, which would have far-reaching consequences for the medical profession.

“Policymakers in West Bengal must take decisive action to restore confidence and ensure the safety of healthcare workers,” the letter said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.