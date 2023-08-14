‘Just-in-time’ mode for release of central funds step in right direction: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Mondayclaimed that the Union Finance Ministry’s decision of releasing funds for central-sponsored in “just-in-time” mode is a step in the right direction.

According to Adhikari, with this just-in-time mode being put in place, the West Bengal government from henceforth will not be able to divert funds unethically.

“I welcome the Union Finance Ministry’s Department of Expenditure's decision of releasing the Centrally Sponsored Schemes' (CSS) Funds in ‘just-in-time’ mode, to the state governments through the e-platform of the Reserve Bank of India," he said.

The "just-in-time" release of central funds and monitoring through a single nodal agency would track the funds till the end-user and will realise better value for every rupee spent by the Union government, Adhikari noted.

“The West Bengal government from henceforth will not be able to divert funds unethically or intentionally keep the funds lying unutilised in bank accounts and earn crores in interests while depriving the actual beneficiaries,” the Leader of the Opposition added.

He also welcomed the decision to release the central funds only after the state government releases its share and said that this will stop the state government from avoiding releasing of matching grants.

For quite some time, Adhikari had been vocal on the misuse of central funds allocated under schemes were allegedly utilised behind other heads.

He has also been writing letters to different Union Ministries highlighting the alleged irregularities on this count and requesting central intervention to stop misutiliaation of the central funds.

Different Union ministries too have sent field-inspection teams from time to time to the state to investigate the matter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.