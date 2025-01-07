Jungle safari and green corridor to transform rural landscape, provide new jobs: Haryana Minister

Gurugram, Jan 7 (IANS) Haryana's Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, has said that the upcoming world's largest jungle safari and green corridor, set to be developed in the Aravalli mountain range in Gurugram and Nuh districts, will change the fate and landscape of the region's rural areas.

He said that once the project is completed, it will not only aid in environmental conservation but also generate new employment opportunities for local residents in tourism.

The Minister assured that his effort will be to ensure that every individual in the project area benefits from it.

Singh said this while addressing citizens during his visit to the villages of Aklimpur, Tikli, Gairatpur Bas, and Sakatpur in the Badshahpur Assembly constituency on Monday.

Jungle Safari is to be built on about 10,000 acres in Gurugram and Nuh district in the Aravalli mountain range in Haryana, he added.

The Minister remarked that the Haryana government is committed towards the inclusive development of all regions in the state under PM Modi's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'.

He added that while maintaining the pace of development in Gurugram district, new milestones are being set to provide the region with a new identity in the global development and industrial sectors.

"The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is implementing people-friendly policies with transparency, integrity, and a focus on welfare schemes for all sections of society," he said.

Singh also added that the trust the people of Haryana have shown by giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a third term in power will be honoured.

"The state government will work to uplift every section of society and implement welfare policies for the benefit of the most marginalised. There would be no shortage of funds for the development of basic infrastructure for the public," the Minister said.

The Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Saini, the Haryana government has been empowering its citizens through continuous welfare schemes.

The BJP government's tenure has seen the upliftment of the poor, women, and farmers, and provided job opportunities for youth without any bureaucratic hurdles, Singh said.

He said that the "double-engine" government is working towards making Haryana a developed state, which will brighten the future of today's youth.

During his tour, the Minister also listened to the concerns of the public and directed the concerned officials to address and resolve these issues promptly.

