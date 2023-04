April 03, 2023

New York, April 3 (IANS) A 47 year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died on the spot after being struck by a bus at Boston's Logan International Airport where he had gone to pick up a friend. Massachusetts State Police said Vishwachand Kolla of Lexington was standing outside his car near the curb of Terminal B last week when a Dartmouth Transportation motor coach hit and dragged him, along with the driver's side of his SUV, CBS News reported.