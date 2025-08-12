Judge sanctioned by US hails Brazil's constitution for guaranteeing independent judiciary

Sao Paulo, Aug 12 (IANS) Brazil's Supreme Federal Court judge Alexandre de Moraes, who the United States sanctioned for putting former President Jair Bolsonaro on trial, praised Brazil's constitution on Monday for guaranteeing a strong and independent judiciary by repelling external and internal pressures.

"Since 1988, the Constitution has granted independence and autonomy to the judiciary -- financial, administrative and operational autonomy -- and its members full independence to judge in accordance with the Constitution and the law, without domestic, foreign, or any other type of pressure," he said in a speech in the southeastern state of Sao Paulo.

Moraes noted that an individual cannot invalidate decisions made by the Supreme Federal Court, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Moraes' remarks came amid escalating criticism from Washington in retaliation for his role in the ongoing trial of Bolsonaro.

The US government placed Moraes on its list of individuals subject to financial and other sanctions under the Magnitsky Act, a law used to punish foreigners accused by Washington of human rights violations or corruption.

Last week, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Flavio Dino criticised the US Embassy here for saying it would "monitor" the work of a judge.

His remarks referred to a statement of the US Embassy in Brasilia warning allies of Justice Alexandre de Moraes -- sanctioned under the US Magnitsky Act in July -- against supporting his actions, adding, "We are monitoring the situation closely."

"I recall that, under international law, it is not among the duties of any foreign embassy to 'warn' or 'monitor' what a justice of the Supreme Federal Court, or any other Brazilian court, should do," Dino wrote on Facebook.

Moraes was sanctioned by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for alleged abuse of authority, suppressing free speech, and human rights abuses. The justice is overseeing the criminal case of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been charged with scheming to overthrow Brazil's 2022 elections.

"Respect for national sovereignty, moderation, common sense, and good manners are essential in diplomacy. I hope dialogue and friendly relations between nations that have long been partners in trade, culture, and institutions will prevail again. That is best for all," he added, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Brazil's Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Gabriel Escobar to lodge a formal protest and requested an explanation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.