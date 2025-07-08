JP Nadda to visit disaster-hit Himachal areas

Chandigarh, July 8 (IANS) BJP President and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh to visit disaster-hit areas in Mandi district on July 9.

Nadda returned to the national capital on July 5 after spending many days in the hill state. “BJP national President Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a tour of Mandi district tomorrow and will inspect areas damaged due to heavy rains,” BJP state President Rajeev Bindal told the media here.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, who reached Daisy village in the Seraj Assembly constituency by trekking 5 km, said 11 people have been missing from here since the disaster hit on the morning of July 1.

“Due to the disaster, not only main roads in the area been damaged even walking paths have been completely destroyed. These paths are not safe for walking,” he said.

Thakur reached Daisy village after trudging about five km on these treacherous and slippery uphill paths. After reaching there, he met disaster-affected people and consoled them. Thakur said the situation there is very terrible.

“Most of the houses have been completely damaged. Even agricultural fields have been washed away. We never imagined that this place would be ravaged so badly. Whenever we came here, we would see a kind of happiness among the people, but today everyone's eyes are moist, everyone's heart is very heavy. People have lost not only their lifelong earnings but also their loved ones. Seeing the condition of the people, there are no words of consolation,” he said.

The former Chief Minister lambasted the Congress government for not deputing officials to provide ration and relief material.

“People have not received relief even after nine days of the calamity. Only by visiting the spot can one realise the gravity of the disaster and the scale of relief, rescue, rehabilitation and restoration work that is needed. In such circumstances, the arrival of officials of the administration and government representatives is the priority,” the Leader of Opposition added.

