J.P. Nadda to address mega rally on 2nd anniversary of BJP 2.0 govt in Tripura

Agartala, March 5 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda will address a massive public rally in Agartala on March 9 on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Manik Saha-led BJP 2.0 government in Tripura.

Announcing the celebration schedule of the second anniversary of the second BJP-led government, Tripura unit party President Rajib Bhattacharjee on Wednesday said that a high-level committee has been formed with senior minister Ratan Lal Nath as its chairman to hold the rally with a record turnout.

Besides J.P. Nadda, other leaders, including Chief Minister Manik Saha would address the public rally, to be held at the Swami Vivekananda stadium here.

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP government in Tripura over the past seven years, Bhattacharjee, also a Rajya Sabha member, said that the state government, to make the state ‘drug free’, has undertaken a massive war against the drug menace and illicit drug trades.

The state police and other law-enforcing agencies, so far, have arrested 4,276 drug peddlers after registering 2,308 cases under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, he said.

The BJP leader said that over 47,600 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed in Tripura and lakhs of people, mostly women, are earning profits from their numerous ventures across the state.

Among the SHG members, over 91,000 women emerged as ‘Lakhpati Didis’ through their engagement in various producing and enterprising units, Bhattacharjee said.

He said that as the peaceful law and order situation and the conducive environment is prevailing in the state, numerous industrialists have signed many MoUs recently to set up their industries across various sectors.

Addressing the media, senior minister Nath said that with the support of the Central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura achieved success in almost all sectors, especially in connectivity and infrastructure.

Per capita income of the people of the state rose to Rs 1,77,723, he said.

Nath said that the BJP government has introduced the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana for universal health benefit for the people of the state while nine super-speciality units have been launched in government hospitals in the state and in addition 150-bed privately run new ‘Shanti Niketan Medical College and Hospital’ has also started functioning.

In many respects, Tripura now holds the leading position among states in the country, he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.