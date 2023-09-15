Journalist arrested: Mehbooba alleges 'intimidation', J&K Police say 'acted on court order'

Srinagar, Sep 15 (IANS) The J&K Police on Friday arrested a local journalist in Srinagar after which former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti alleged 'intimidation', a charge vehemently denied by the police.



Police on Friday arrested a local journalist, Majid Hyderi from his residence in Peerbagh locality of Srinagar city.

Reacting to the arrest, Mehbooba Mufti posted on X, “Majid Hyderi’s arrest late last night has exposed the nexus between conmen & certain intelligence agencies. He was dragged from his home like a wanted terrorist without following any legalities.

“His mother & sister pleaded to see a warrant but this too was denied. This is how journalists who expose scams are accused of intimidation & defamation”.

Responding to her allegation, Srinagar police said on its official X post handle, “FIR No 88/2023 U/S 120-B, 177,386,500 of IPC registered in Sadder PS on basis of order issued by Hon’ble court of JMIC Srinagar. One Majid Hyderi S/o Jahangir Hyderi R/o Peerbagh arrested for criminal conspiracy, intimidation, extortion, giving false information, defamation etc.

“Family was clearly informed about the order of Hon’ble court regarding this. It is requested to kindly not fall prey to a misinformation campaign by vested interests”.

