Jorge Pereyra Diaz rejoins Mumbai City for 2025–26 season

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Mumbai City have announced the return of Jorge Pereyra Diaz for the 2025–26 season. The Argentine forward rejoins the Islanders after a season with Bengaluru FC, marking a homecoming to the club where he left a lasting impact.

Diaz was a key figure during his earlier two-season spell with Mumbai City, playing a pivotal role in the team’s League Shield triumph in 2022–23 and the ISL Cup win in 2023–24. With 27 goals and 10 assists in 53 appearances for the Islanders in all competitions, his return adds a familiar spark and proven quality to the squad.

“Coming back to Mumbai City feels special. My first stint with the club brought some incredible memories, both on and off the pitch. The city, the fans, and the people at the club have always made me feel at home. I’m grateful for the trust they’ve shown in me again, and I’m ready to give everything for the badge,” said Jorge.

A fan favourite in India since his ISL debut with Kerala Blasters in 2021, Diaz arrives with an impressive record of 32 goals and 11 assists in the ISL. A proven goal-scorer and provider, his return adds strength and familiarity, offering Mumbai City both quality in attack and a lift in spirit ahead of the new season.

As Mumbai City gear up for the upcoming season, Diaz’s return is a timely and strategic addition bringing not just excellence and experience, but also a sense of belief and nous.

Sujay Sharma - Director of Football, Mumbai City, commented: “We’re very happy to bring Díaz back. He’s someone who understands the ethos of Mumbai City and has already proven his value to the club. His presence in the squad gives us not just goals and assists, but teamwork, energy, character, and experience as we build towards a strong season ahead.”

